Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $239.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $239.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.