Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.13 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

FDX stock opened at $260.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average of $233.80. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.