Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,301 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after acquiring an additional 198,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.