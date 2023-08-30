Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.06 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Incyte by 6.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 18.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.