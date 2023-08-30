Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 5,019 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $233.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

