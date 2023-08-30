Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 24,664 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

