Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $427.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

