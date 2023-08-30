Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,054 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

