Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 55,143 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.