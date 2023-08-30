Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,904 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after buying an additional 3,298,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $41,433,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

