Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,502 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $61,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

