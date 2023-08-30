Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,267,750,000 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

