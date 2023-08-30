Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,301 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $230,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 72,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,334,580 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after buying an additional 817,692 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $438,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,124 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.1 %

HAL opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

