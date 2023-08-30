Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $981,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 155,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,652,000 after buying an additional 995,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.