VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,433 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

