Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0468 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $14,282.11 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,696.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00248576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00806339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00530534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00060867 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00121692 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,517,572 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.