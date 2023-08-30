Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 398,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.24). Equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,108 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

