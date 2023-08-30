Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0061 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $679,289.80 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,492,721,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,492,721,921 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.