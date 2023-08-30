Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upwork

Upwork Stock Up 2.4 %

UPWK stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 53,678 shares of company stock worth $604,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 589,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.