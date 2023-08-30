UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Increased to $7.37 by Analysts at Citigroup

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $6.32 to $7.37 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TIGR. TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

UP Fintech Price Performance

UP Fintech stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.72 million, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.37. UP Fintech has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech



UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

