Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.08 million, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $339.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.79 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,362,720.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,362,720.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $874,500 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.