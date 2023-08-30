United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $474.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.