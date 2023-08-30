United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 26.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

