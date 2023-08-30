Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.10-$25.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.13 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $545.13.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $415.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.40. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

