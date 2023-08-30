UDR (NYSE:UDR) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of UDR by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR



UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

