UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

