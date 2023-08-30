UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.16.
UDR Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
