UBS Group Lowers IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $66.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

