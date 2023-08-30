UBS Group Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $44.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

DocuSign stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $198,007,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

