Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $13.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $171.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.16. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $152.50 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

