Tyson Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $78.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 52.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $7,002,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 462,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 545,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

