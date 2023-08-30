Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TSN opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $78.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

