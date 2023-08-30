TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

