Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $8.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

Several research firms have commented on RIG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

