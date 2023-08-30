TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,215,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 590,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,528 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $893.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $879.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $803.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $940.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.