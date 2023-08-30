TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
TA stock opened at C$13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.06. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.50.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$625.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Analysts predict that TransAlta will post 2.1589085 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
