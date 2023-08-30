TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TA stock opened at C$13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.06. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.50.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$625.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Analysts predict that TransAlta will post 2.1589085 earnings per share for the current year.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

