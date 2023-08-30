TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCON. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

