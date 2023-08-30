TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.