Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,518 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,810,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Valero Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 33,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $131.43 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

