Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

