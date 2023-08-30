Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $954,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 519.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 120,517 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

