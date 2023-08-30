Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 987 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 362.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MSCI by 53.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $538.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.75 and its 200 day moving average is $510.78. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

