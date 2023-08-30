Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,715 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,932,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,279. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $230.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

