Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 57,820 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,820 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 85.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 95.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.