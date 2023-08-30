Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 52,324 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,324 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.7% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 319,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

