Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,227 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $185.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $193.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.96.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,972,674. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

