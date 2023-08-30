Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,869 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

