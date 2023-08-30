Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,267,618 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,267,618 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $233.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,265 shares of company stock worth $46,404,516 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

