Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 22,156 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,156 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $70.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.