Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 20,000 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

