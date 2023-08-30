Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,226 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis raised its position in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $161.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

